Warrington Wolves and Josh McGuire part company after forward given 12-match ban for unacceptable language

Josh McGuire has left Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves have released Josh McGuire after the forward received a 12-match ban for using unacceptable language.

The former Samoa and Australia forward was charged with a Grade F offence following the Wolves' 30-18 defeat to Leigh Leopards in the Betfred Super League in May.

The ban, which was confirmed on June 6 along with a £1,000 fine, had been set to rule McGuire out until the penultimate game of the 2023 regular season.

McGuire has already served a seven-match ban this season after being found guilty of a similar charge following a red card in a pre-season game against Leigh.

"Warrington Wolves can confirm that Josh McGuire has left the Club by mutual agreement with immediate effect," the team said in a statement released on Monday.

"McGuire has now returned to Australia with his family. We wish Josh well in his next chapter."

The specific details of a Grade F charge for language under the RFL's operational rules are described as "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language."

Following his charge earlier this season, McGuire was also fined £1,000 and was required to "undertake mandatory education".

McGuire, 33, moved to Warrington on a two-year contract at the end of last season after making more than 250 appearances in the NRL during spells with Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Warrington have lost two of their three games since McGuire's latest incident occurred, but remain level on points with Catalans Dragons at the top of the Super League.