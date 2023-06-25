Kruise Leeming signs with Wigan Warriors from 2024

Kruise Leeming will join the Wigan Warriors from the beginning of the 2024 season

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of former Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming on a four-year deal from 2024.

The 27-year-old, who played for six years at Huddersfield Giants between 2013 and 2019, will join from the Gold Coast Titans whom he joined after leaving Leeds in April 2023.

Leeming has also represented the England Knights and the Combined Nations All Stars.

On signing for Wigan, Leeming said: "I am absolutely delighted to sign for the Wigan Warriors from next season.

"When I spoke to Matt (Peet) and Kris (Radlinski) their ambition, standards and culture at the club really resonated with me.

"I believe my best rugby is ahead of me and when the time comes I will give it everything to help the club achieve success on the field."

Wigan chief executive, Kris Radlinski said: "Kruise is an exciting signing for the club and we are all looking forward to working with him. In our conversations, Kruise's appetite to learn and to enhance the club on and off the field was very impressive."

Warriors head coach Matt Peet also believes Leeming is he right fit for the club as they move forward.

"Kruise is an outstanding hooker who we believe will be a great fit for Wigan," he said.

"We are delighted to secure him for what should be the best years of his career."