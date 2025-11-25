Super League Magic Weekend returns for 2026 at Everton Football Club's Hill Dickinson Stadium | Full fixtures revealed

Magic Weekend will make a return to Everton Football Club's Hill Dickinson Stadium next July.

The 19th Super League Magic Weekend, which sees an entire round of Super League fixtures played over one weekend, will on July 4 and 5, live on Sky Sports.

The recent Ashes Test earlier this month saw a sell-out attendance of 52,106 and it made history for the first non-football event at Everton's new home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 2025 Betfred Super League champions Hull KR will face their fierce local rivals Hull FC in the second of three matches on Saturday July 4.

Then on Sunday July 5, Bradford Bulls will play Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend for the first time since 2012, before the weekend ends with the traditional Super League blockbuster between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

The weekend will kick-off with York Knights making their Magic debut against Huddersfield Giants, and the first day action concludes with a Saturday night clash between Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves.

Sunday's schedule begins with Wakefield Trinity facing Castleford Tigers, before the Leeds-Bradford and Wigan-Saints clashes.

Kick-off times will be confirmed in due course, with plans being explored for a dedicated Magic fixture in France, with the match between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique to be played at a neutral venue across the Channel.

"This will be the seventh venue to stage Magic since it was introduced as a new concept for sport in 2007, and our clubs, players and supporters are in for a treat," said Rhodri Jones, Rugby League commercial managing director.

"It's a stunning stadium with outstanding facilities at all levels, and also superbly located for summer on the waterfront, and with the many and varied attractions of Liverpool within easy reach.

"We're looking forward to elevating our fan experience with a range of hospitality offers which proved so popular for the international, and the Plaza outside the stadium is perfect for Magic.

"We continue to work with the Dragons and Toulouse on the feasibility of delivering a very special event in France too, and we hope to be able to announce something in the near future on this."

Betfred Super League Magic Weekend 2026 - schedule

All kick-off times to be confirmed.

Saturday July 4

Huddersfield Giants vs York Knights

Hull KR vs Hull FC

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

Sunday July 5

Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

French Magie (date, venue to be confirmed)

Catalans Dragons vs Toulouse Olympique