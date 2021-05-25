Brian Carney: Where next in Super League for George Williams after Canberra Raiders NRL release?

George Williams has been released early from his contract with the Canberra Raiders. Where in Super League might he end up?

After news of George Williams' early release from his Canberra Raiders contract in the NRL, Sky Sports Rugby League's Brian Carney looks at what might be next for the former Wigan man…

Back in 2007, after turning up at the Gold Coast on a two-year deal, feelings of not being able to settle in Australia came immediately back to the surface, and I knew I couldn't fulfil my contract.

I went in to see the chief executive Michael Searle and I explained everything. He was incredulous, and I understood that from his perspective.

We very quickly had to agree on a press release and he asked: 'What are you going to do?' I said: 'I have no idea Michael, I just know I won't be happy here. I've had these feelings for over 12 months.'

When he sent me the press release to agree on, it said: 'Brian Carney will go home to Ireland and finish his studies.' And I said: 'That's not what I'm going to do, can you take that bit out? I don't know what I'm going to do.'

But I understood that they needed to give a reason or explanation to supporters, sponsors and the media that it wasn't their fault. That it was Brian Carney, and I was willing to say it was all me and nothing about the club. That's what's happening now with George Williams.

The club need to be showing everybody that they've done everything they can to keep him and this is purely down to him. George is saying: 'Yes it's down to me, but there is no need to throw me under the bus here.'

Journalists row in behind the club and say: 'Harden up, stick it out, Raiders have done everything for you.' That may be the case, but it may also be the case that George Williams and or his partner are still unhappy and don't feel they can settle any longer while she's pregnant, and want to be back home. That's a totally understandable position.

They've come to the right decision in letting him go, but there's no need for animosity in this. And I think George's tweet is directed at the suggestion that he's abandoned them by text, and anyone that believes that needs to give their head a shake. It's a cheap, catchy headline.

FALSE. I text to explain my mental well-being to the welfare manager? I asked for a release weeks ago for the end of the season... Not once did I ask for a immediate release but Instead of supporting me the club kicked me out the door.

Plus I’ve not even signed the release 🤔 https://t.co/CeXBFkXWsA — George Williams (@George7Williams) May 25, 2021

What you get at this time is a bit of toing and froing as people try and wrestle the narrative. The club will want to look good out of this, George Williams just wants to go home.

This isn't a money-grab in any way, shape or form, it's purely personal motivations. He's walking away from a contract of 800,000 Australia dollars (£438,400) for next year, and will be coming back here for significantly less. How much less? At least six figures.

When all that dust settles, and it will do very quickly, the big question is then: Where does he end up?

From what I believe, there were really only two clubs in the race for Williams: Wigan, who of course he left to go to the Canberra Raiders, and Warrington Wolves, who were going heavy for him for 2022.

Now though, the early release by Canberra might muddy the waters somewhat, because it's my firmly-held belief that Williams will play rugby league again in 2021 - I don't believe, with it being May now, that he is going to sit out the rest of the season. So it's about who can come to an arrangement with him for the rest of this year, and possibly the next three years or so after that.

It won't be Wigan or Warrington, as neither of them have salary cap room to get Williams in now. As a result, he will most likely play 2021 at a club different to the one he joins in 2022.

It's looking like a short-term deal for Williams in my view for 2021, though there is one exception to this.

One of the clubs I think he might end up at short-term, would also be strong rivals to Warrington and Wigan to sign him on an extended deal, and that's Leeds Rhinos. Kyle Eastmond has left, and we know Robert Lui is retiring at the end of the year, so I think of the three clubs (Wigan, Warrington, Leeds) that Williams may end up at, it's the Rhinos who have some salary cap space for 2021 and could get him in for this year.

If Leeds could get him in on a short-term deal, they would, I think, obviously be looking to say: 'Listen George, let's just make it a three-and-a-half years', and that would upset Warrington and Wigan. The Wolves and Warriors are at a disadvantage, though, because of the salary cap. They can't get him in this year, whereas Leeds can.

You go to Leeds and it's hugely impressive. George wouldn't have properly tasted the new stadium.

It's like asking: 'Where do you want to go for a meal tonight?', and when the answer is 'I don't know', the response is: 'Well, come and sit in my restaurant while you make up your mind. You can hear the music, feel the ambiance, you can see we've got competent staff all around us, now where do you want to eat?' His reply may well be: 'I might as well just stay here.'

However, if it's not Leeds, Warrington and Wigan would hope that Williams makes a very short-term decision to sign for a club purely for the next five months or so, and then go to one of them for 2022. So, who could he possibly go to?

Leigh Centurions might surprise many people if I throw their name in alongside Leeds for the rest of this year. But Derek Beaumont has the resources and the ambition to pay George Williams enough money to bring him to the club from now until the end of the season. In a World Cup year, it would be a risk for the player, and certainly left-field, but Shaun Wane knows what Williams can do already.

Why would Williams join a bottom-of-the-table club? He knows it's only until the end of the year, he knows he could be part of something very special if he helps Leigh avoid relegation - he would never be forgotten in that town and by that club if that were the case - and though it would be a huge on-field challenge for Williams, it would not be an off-field one as he would be living where he wanted to live and would have his future for 2022 and beyond already settled, having signed no doubt for either Wigan or Warrington.

So, surprising as it may sound, Leigh suddenly come into the picture.

For me, it's probably Leeds or Leigh for 2021, and then either Leeds (if they can get him for this year), Warrington or Wigan for 2022. Although we could throw another name in there: Ken Davy at Huddersfield Giants.

Aidan Sezer looks to be going back home, Lee Gaskell is out of contract and there's been a lot of names linked with the Giants - Theo Fages, Tui Lolohea - why not George Williams?

Again, Davy has the ambition and resources. Would they make a play? They won't have salary cap space this year, but perhaps for 2022 and beyond.

I believe Warrington remain the favourites to sign Williams, but they'll be hoping he doesn't sign a short-term deal with Leeds first, which could entice him to stay on with the Rhinos.

The attractiveness of Warrington is also increased by the arrival of a highly-rated new coach in Daryl Powell. And perhaps he is someone Williams would look forward to playing under, which may prove a further reason he chooses Warrington above the others.