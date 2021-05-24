Jordan Turner: Utility back signs new two-year Castleford Tigers contract

Jordan Turner was in St Helens' Grand Final-winning team in 2014

Utility back Jordan Turner has signed a new two-year contract at Castleford Tigers.

The 32-year-old joined the Tigers from Huddersfield Giants on a 12-month deal at the end of last season but will now stay with the club until the end of 2023.

Turner has played in all but one of Castleford's opening nine matches, scoring seven tries, and has impressed ex-Hull FC team-mate Lee Radford, who will succeed Daryl Powell as Tigers head coach at the end of the season.

"It will be great to work with Lee. He was my team-mate for two or three years and we get on really well," said Turner.

"He sort of looked after me when I was a young kid and on the whole he is someone that I've got massive respect for and consider one of my good mates.

"I was made up that he wanted me to stay on for the next couple of years.

"I think it's going to be an exciting couple of years, it's going to be a bit of a transition, but I think Lee is the right man to lead the club through that transition."

Turner, who was also in St Helens' Grand Final-winning team in 2014, made 72 appearances for Hull from 2010-12.

Radford said: "Jordan is a great bloke and I have a really good relationship with him, so I'm delighted to get his extension over the line.

"He seems to have found an extra gear with Castleford and I'm hoping I can continue that and I can further nurture that as well, because he has been in brilliant form at the start of this year."

Niall Evalds, Nathan Massey and Daniel Smith have also signed new deals at Castleford over the last month.