Catalans Dragons release Fouad Yaha ahead of switch to rugby union Top 14 club Agen

Fouad Yaha is switching codes to play for Top 14 rugby union side Agen

Catalans Dragons have released winger Fouad Yaha immediately to enable him to switch codes and join Top 14 club Agen.

The 22-year-old, a member of the Dragons team that won the Challenge Cup at Wembley last month, has signed a two-year contract with the rugby union club.

Yaha, who came through the club's academy, scored 32 tries in 62 Super League appearances for the Catalans and was in the France team that lost to England in their last group match of the 2017 World Cup.

"I would like to thank the Catalans Dragons for the four seasons I spent at the club," he said.

"I have improved into a better player during my time at the club and I'm happy to make the Catalans Dragons history by winning the club's first trophy.

"I would like to thank Steve McNamara, Bernard Guasch, the board members and all the club staff for giving me the opportunity to play and to improve in the best conditions.

"I also want to thank my team-mates. It's not easy to leave them as they are much more than friends.

"We took up together the challenge to win the club's first trophy and I am looking forward to a new challenge now, playing in the Top 14."

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Fouad has been an absolute pleasure to work with. The improvements he has made in both his game and lifestyle have been very good.

"He expressed an interest to me some months back to fulfil a goal of trying rugby union and, whilst it is with regret that Fouad will no longer be with the Dragons, we wish him well in his new adventure."