RFL to consider biting allegation from Toronto-Toulouse clash

The Rugby Football League will consider an allegation of biting during Toronto's controversial Super 8s Qualifiers win over Toulouse.

Toronto forward Jack Bussey appeared to bite the ear of Bastien Ader as he combined with team-mate Bob Beswick to bring the Frenchman to the ground.

The incident occurred 12 minutes into the match, which the Wolfpack won 13-12 to remain on course for possible promotion to Super League.

Referee Tom Grant, one of two officials recently promoted to the full-time list, stopped play after being alerted to the claim and went to examine Ader's ear.

Grant placed the incident on report and it will be examined by the RFL's match-review panel on Monday.

"If anyone's bit another player, they will face the consequences," Toronto coach Paul Rowley said in the post-match press conference. "That's the way it is.

"I couldn't see from where we were. We did have a monitor but we couldn't quite see so let the powers-that-be deal with those ones.

"Certainly we don't condone any of that from our part so, if that's happened, the appropriate action will be taken, either way."

Toronto, playing in front of a 7,923 crowd at the Lamport Stadium, clinched their third victory of the competition with a drop goal from Gareth O'Brien four minutes from the end.

However, there was also controversy over the game's opening try by Toronto winger Mason Caton-Brown when slow-motion replays clearly indicated he lost control of the ball over the line.

Although the match was televised live by Sky Sports, a decision was taken not to use video referees during games in Canada because of the shortage of camera angles and the inexperience of the host broadcaster.

"You get some of those," Rowley said. "We'd rather he put the ball down correctly but as i sit here I'm not going to ask people to remove the try and be a martyr.

"It's been given and it's part of sport, I guess."