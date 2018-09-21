Sam Burgess denies 'sexting' as South Sydney clear players of wrongdoing

Sam Burgess returned to South Sydney in 2016 after two years in rugby union

England's Sam Burgess has denied involvement in a sexting scandal, hours after his club South Sydney Rabbitohs announced they have cleared all players of misconduct.

The NRL club decided no player had broken any rules.

It followed a report this month that claimed his social media account was used by two unidentified players who allegedly indecently exposed themselves to a young woman without her consent in May.

Burgess said on Twitter: "I have not sexted anyone. I fully cooperated with the inquiry as I said I would. I have engaged lawyer Chris Murphy to pursue my remedies and he has retained defamation lawyers.

"I have given a full account to the Inquiry and answered every questioned asked. It's now in Mr Murphy's hands. The next move is up to him. I have nothing more to say at this stage."

South Sydney said they have completed their investigation into the incident in co-operation with the NRL Integrity Unit in which South Sydney players and staff were interviewed.

The club said the complainant declined an interview with the wider investigating panel but was interviewed privately by Karyn Murphy from the NRL Integrity Unit.

A club statement read: "The Panel was not satisfied that any South Sydney player engaged in any actionable misconduct resulting in a breach of their NRL Playing Contract, the NRL Rules or the SSFC Code of Conduct."

The Rugby League Players' Association also issued its support for South Sydney's decision.

"We also commend the club on the thorough review that it undertook and the expert panel that oversaw the process," said the RLPA.