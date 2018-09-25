Toulouse's Mark Kheirallah named Championship Player of the Year

Mark Kheirallah has starred for Toulouse this season

Toulouse Olympique full-back Mark Kheirallah has been crowned Betfred Championship Player of the Year for 2018.

The 28-year-old France international has played an influential role in Toulouse's march into the Super 8s Qualifiers and their fight for promotion to Super League.

Kheirallah, who finished the regular season as top points scorer with 20 tries and 127 goals, won the award ahead of team-mate Johnathon Ford, Halifax captain Scott Murrell and Featherstone winger Luke Briscoe and was presented with his award at the Championship and League 1 awards dinner in Manchester.

Danny Ward was named Championship Coach of the Year

In his first year in charge of London Broncos, Danny Ward was voted by his peers as Championship Coach of the Year and Sheffield Eagles centre Matt Costello - playing on dual registration from St Helens - was named Young Player.

League 1 champions York provided both the third tier's Player of the Year in scrum-half Connor Robinson and Coach of the Year in James Ford, while Bradford winger Ethan Ryan was named League 1 Young Player.

Toronto Wolfpack were named Championship club of the year after topping the table in their second season, 12 months after gaining promotion from League 1, while York won the League 1 award.