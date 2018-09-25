Toronto Wolfpack's Mason Caton-Brown & Gareth O'Brien discuss Super League ambitions

Mason Caton-Brown and Gareth O'Brien spoke exclusively to Sky Sports Rugby League on Tuesday

Sky Sports Rugby League caught up with Toronto Wolfpack pair Mason Caton-Brown and Gareth O'Brien at their Manchester UK base on Tuesday.

With the Wolfpack set to play the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Arena, in the final round of Qualifiers action, Caton-Brown, O'Brien and co could make history.

The Canadian outfit have their sights on a Super League place, but not even a win would guarantee it, despite moving them onto 10 points - both Salford and Hull KR could match that. While Toronto won't catch Salford's points difference, they are 12 better off than Hull KR.

Last weekend’s results shook up the Qualifiers table! It all comes down to the final round to determine who will play in the @SuperLeague next year and who will play in the @RLChampionships 🏉 pic.twitter.com/Pfyydsj8c7 — Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) September 24, 2018

Alternatively, a defeat could see the Wolfpack hang onto third spot if Hull KR were also to lose while not bettering Toronto's points difference and Toulouse or London don't overturn their respective points differences. Automatic promotion, the Million Pound Game and the Championship are all on the cards for the Wolfpack.

Ahead of that pivotal clash, Caton-Brown and O'Brien talk how tight the 2018 Qualifiers has been, playing rugby league in Canada and embracing the Canadian lifestyle.

The duo chat Super League moving to new areas, attracting new audiences, the logistics and difficulties of crossing the Atlantic every other week and all the event days at the Lamport Stadium.

O'Brien also looks back on his 2016 heroics in the Million Pound Game for Salford against Hull KR, while wishing to avoid that particular fixture this time around!

Finally, the pair answer some fan questions including playing in front of criticism from Flatcappers, O'Brien's future at the Wolfpack and what the UK can learn from Toronto...

