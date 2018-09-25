Wayne Bennett set for one more season at Brisbane Broncos

Wayne Bennett is currently the head coach of Brisbane Broncos and England

Brisbane Broncos have confirmed that head coach Wayne Bennett - who also coaches England - will not be offered an extension when his contract runs out next year.

Bennett, who turns 69 on January 1, is tied to the Rugby Football League for another year but may find himself out of both jobs by the end of 2019.

He is the most successful coach in NRL history with seven Premiership titles, but Broncos chairman Karl Morris has begun thinking about a successor.

Morris said: "The club will work through a thorough process, led by CEO Paul White, to identify and select a coach for the 2020 season and beyond."

White added: "We are in no rush to find the next coach of this club and we have been clear on that for the past year - we have a process and we will work through that to get the best result.

"Planning has already begun for next season and we are expecting big things from the team.

"The 2019 season is something we can all look forward to."

Bennett said: "Having the decision made now puts an end to speculation and allows a clear focus on getting ready for next season.

"I firmly believe in the playing group we have here at the club."

Bennett succeeded Steve McNamara as England boss in 2016 and, after guiding the team to the World Cup final in December, was given a new two-year deal.

That suggests he will not lead England into the next World Cup in 2021, when he will be 71, but he will be eligible to lead the British Lions on their tour Down Under in 2019.

Bennett, who has coached Australia in the past, had been tentatively linked with the coaching vacancy at Leeds, until it was filled by David Furner.