WATCH: Catalans Dragons celebrate at Nou Camp during Barcelona game

Catalans Dragons were treated to a night to remember as the Challenge Cup champions enjoyed a lap of honour at Nou Camp.

In August the Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 20-14 at Wembley to win the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup, becoming the first non-British winners in the competition's 121-year history.

Catalans were given a chance to show off their trophy during half-time of Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Girona on Sunday night, with the crowd giving Steve McNamara's side a warm welcome.

The Dragons could be joined by another French club in Super League next season, with Toulouse Olympique's Qualifiers clash with Salford on Thursday night an opportunity for Sylvain Houles' charges to book a place in the Million Pound Game for a one-off chance at promotion next month.

In fact, a loss could still see Toulouse finish fifth in the Qualifiers, provided the Broncos lose to Halifax on Saturday evening. Both games will be live on Sky Sports this weekend, as will Toronto's trip to Headingley to take on the table-topping Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

