WATCH: Three yellow cards handed out at once!

3:38 A tackle leads to a fight which leads to three yellow cards in Warrington's game against St Helens A tackle leads to a fight which leads to three yellow cards in Warrington's game against St Helens

There were three yellow cards handed out at once as a high tackle led to a fight in Warrington's game against St Helens.

Wolves and Saints were going head to head in the penultimate round of the Super League Super 8s, with added pressure in the fact that these two sides will face off in the competition's semi-finals next month.

That pressure bubbled over at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Tyrone Roberts was on the receiving end of an unfortunate knee to the head from Matty Lees in the act of making a tackle, sparking a melee involving the majority of the players on the field.

Once the referee had calmed things down he sent Lees to the bin, along with Mark Percival and Ryan Atkins for their part in the fight.

The last round of the Super 8s sees three live games on Sky - all from the Qualifiers - as Salford host Toulouse, Toronto head to Leeds, and the Broncos welcome Halifax to Ealing.