Ben Barba set to leave St Helens for North Queensland Cowboys in NRL

St Helens' Ben Barba is the leading Super League try-scorer so far this season

St Helens have confirmed that full-back Ben Barba will leave the Betfred Super League club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who is the leading Super League try-scorer with 26 this season, is set to join North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL.

Barba joined Saints in May 2017 and has played 32 times for the club.

As an emotional Ben Barba confirmed at our End of Season Awards, the full back will leave the club at the end of the season. https://t.co/ISOO8J1HAN #saintsandproud pic.twitter.com/eg9dccuMb9 — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 25, 2018

Barba said: "Playing in England and St Helens in particular has been a wonderful experience for myself and my family.

"I cannot thank the club, fans and most importantly Chairman Eamonn McManus, CEO Mike Rush, Coach Justin Holbrook, my team-mates and their families on how they welcomed me and my family into the club.

"They supported me when I needed it most and I am appreciative of the understanding and compassion in allowing me to return home.

"I want to finish the season off playing my best football for the club and fans and hopefully capping off a successful season."