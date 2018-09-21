Bodene Thompson one of seven players leaving Warrington Wolves

Bodene Thompson (pictured while at Leigh) is leaving Warrington Wolves

Former New Zealand Warriors forward Bodene Thompson is one of seven players leaving Warrington at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has also played in the NRL for Gold Coast and Wests Tigers, joined the Wolves on the eve of the transfer deadline in July after being released as part of a cost-cutting exercise by Championship club Leigh.

Thompson signed a contract to the end of the season and has played in four of Warrington's last five Super 8s fixtures but has been told he will not be offered a new deal.

Wolves have also confirmed another ex-Leigh player Mitch Brown, Australian centre or second-rower Ben Pomeroy, former Wigan prop Dom Crosby, winger Taylor Prell and forward George King, will be leaving the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

King is moving to Wakefield while Crosby is currently on loan at Leeds.

Scrum-half Tyrone Roberts is also on his way out, although his return to Gold Coast was announced in the summer.

A club spokesperson said: "All at Warrington would like to thank each player for their contributions during their time at the club and wish them well for their futures in rugby league and after."