Steve Price says his side will be 'big underdogs' against St Helens

Warrington coach Steve Price admits his side will be "big underdogs" when they play St Helens in Super League's elimination semi-final on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

The Wolves are just 80 minutes from a spot in the Grand Final at Old Trafford after defeating Wakefield 36-23 at the Mobile Rocket Stadium in the final round of the Super 8s.

But Price knows his team will need to improve after an inconsistent performance against Trinity.

"We're going to have to go up quite a few notches, St Helens have been the benchmark all season and rightly so," he said.

"We'll be big underdogs and we're happy with that tag."

Warrington fell behind 13-6 after a strong start by Wakefield, but a Toby King try right on half-time cut the lead to just a point at the break.

That vital score spurred the visitors on and they posted four tries in an electric second-half display to see off Trinity.

Price was happy with the way his players responded after going behind early.

"It's always quite difficult coming down to Wakefield," he said. "I was really pleased to go in at 13-12. I always felt we were in control of the game considering we had only one yardage kick from them coming out of the back end of the field.

"We addressed that at half-time and I'm really pleased with the second half. Psychologically it can be quite difficult knowing that you've got a semi-final to play for next week, knowing that it's a dead rubber.

"We have to keep improving, keep evolving but I'm sure the other three teams are on the same lines tonight.

"We're just excited that we got through unscathed, no injuries, and the boys are really excited about St Helens next Thursday night now."

Wakefield coach Chris Chester was left disappointed after his side built an early lead but could not finish Warrington off.

Trinity were in control in the early stages but were blown away in the second half and now have to wait on whether Huddersfield win to see if they finish in fifth place in Super League.

"We threw it away," Chester admitted. "We put ourselves in a good position to go ahead and win the game. That try just before half-time killed us.

"I think Reece [Lyne] missed it, he went to kick the ball and missed it.

I'm not over-critical of Reece there but we need to defend that better. That kind of gave them a leg up just before half-time. Credit to Warrington, they're a good side.

"But I couldn't be prouder of the guys, we've done it tough over the last three weeks. We did give it everything tonight but we just came up short."