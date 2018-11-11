Toronto Wolfpack appoint Brian McDermott as head coach

Brian McDermott has been named Toronto Wolfpack's new coach

Championship side Toronto Wolfpack have appointed former Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott as their new head coach.

The 48-year-old, who left the Rhinos following a club record seven successive Super League losses in June, succeeds Paul Rowley at the Lamport Stadium.

Official: Brian McDermott becomes the 2nd Head Coach in Toronto Wolfpack History. Welcome to the Pack!



Read more: https://t.co/y0ttx9a9gS pic.twitter.com/gB4XMqFETL — Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) November 11, 2018

McDermott guided Leeds to glory in four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge during his eight-year stay at Headingley.

He said: "After being at the Rhinos for so long, I always knew I couldn't just roll into any other club so easily.

"Toronto Wolfpack offers a challenge and ambition that not many other clubs have, already demonstrating this with how they've gone about getting to this stage."

Toronto lost 4-2 to London Broncos in the Million Pound Game in October, a result that meant they missed out on securing a place in Super League at the first attempt.

Former United States coach McDermott links up with Brian Noble, Toronto's director of rugby, again having played under him at Bradford.

Noble said: "We are delighted to bring in a head coach of Brian's calibre, who we believe can lead us to the Super League.

"Brian is a world-class coach and we are extremely excited that he has come on board with the Wolfpack.

"His track record in the game speaks for itself and having known Brian for many years, I know he has all the right attributes to take the club forward."