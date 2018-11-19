Former Australia rugby league international Jarryd Hayne charged with sexual assault

Jarryd Hayne has been charged with sexual assault

Former Australia rugby league international Jarryd Hayne has been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The 30-year-old outside back handed himself into police on Monday, accompanied by his manager, and after hours of questioning, was charged with aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm.

The incident is thought to have occurred following an encounter with a woman in the Hunter region on NRL Grand Final night in September.

The former Parramatta full-back, who helped the Kangaroos win the 2013 World Cup and was in the Fiji team that reached the semi-finals 12 months ago, has been granted strict conditional bail to appear in Burwood Local Court on December 10.

A statement issued by New South Wales police said: "Police will allege in court that the man attended a home in the Hunter region on Sunday, 30 September 2018, and sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman."

Hayne is currently a free agent having left Parramatta at the end of the 2018 season.

He helped the Eels reach the 2009 Grand Final, scoring 121 tries in 214 NRL games, and has twice won the Dally M Medal awarded to the NRL's player of the year.

He left the Eels to play American football in 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers but returned to Australia the following year.