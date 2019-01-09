Thomas Minns banned for 16 months after positive test for cocaine

Thomas Minns is ineligible to return to sport until July

Former Hull KR centre Thomas Minns has been suspended for 16 months after returning a positive test for cocaine.

Minns was placed on leave by Rovers in April 2018 after news emerged that he had tested positive for benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine) during an in-competition test in March. His ban runs until July 14, 2019.

He was charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation pursuant to Article 2.1 of UK Anti-Doping rules, a charge he admitted.

UKAD's chief executive Nicole Sapstead, said: "All athletes must adhere to the principle of strict liability, regardless of whether or not they are deliberately seeking to gain an unfair sporting advantage.

"It is an athlete's responsibility to know what substances are in their system, and they must be aware that even if a substance is not banned out-of-competition, there is always the possibility of it remaining in their body for a period of time and it being detected in-competition."

Minns started his Super League career with Leeds Rhinos and had loan spells with London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers before joining Hull KR for the start of the 2016 season,

He was released from his contract in July and will be a free agent when eligible to return later this year.