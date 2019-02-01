Super League: Team news for weekend clashes, including Warrington vs Leeds on Sky Sports

Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos live on Sky Sports Arena

Team news for the weekend's clashes, including Warrington v Leeds on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, 5.15pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Warrington have named new signings Blake Austin, Jason Clark, Lama Tasi, Jake Mamo and Danny Walker in their 19-man squad, along with Ben Murdoch-Masila, who has recovered from calf surgery. Dec Patton deputises at half-back for the injured Kevin Brown.

Coach Steve Price has every confidence in Patton's ability to plug the hole created by the loss of former England international Kevin Brown.

Of Patton's 27 appearances for the Wolves in 2018, 19 were from the bench, while he was a non-playing substitute at October's Grand Final.

Now he will step straight into the boots of Brown, who underwent surgery on Wednesday after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in training last Saturday.

"It was one of those freak accidents, where no one was around him and his Achilles ruptured," Price said. "We're all shattered for Kev because he put a huge amount of work into his pre-season.

Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price has named five new signings in his squad

"In saying that, a great opportunity arises for Dec Patton now. He's been waiting in the wings for quite a while and it's a great opportunity for Declan to stand up."

NRL recruits Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea and Trent Merrin will all make their Leeds debut, while second rower James Donaldson also makes Dave Furner's 19-man squad. Skipper Kallum Watkins is back to lead the side after missing the last four months of last season with a knee injury.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson.

London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday, 3pm)

London Broncos are set to give debuts to close-season signings Luke Yates, Ryan Morgan, Matty Fozard, Greg Richards, Nathan Mason and Jordan Abdull on their return to Super League.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has named three of his new signings, Danny Brough, George King and Craig Kopczak, in his 19-man squad. Stand-off Ben Reynolds is the exception while forward Pauli Pauli is out with a knee injury.

The visit of Wakefield at Trailfinders Sports Club marks the first time since the 2014 season that the Broncos will take part in the Super League.

Alex Walker has been named in London Broncos' 19-man squad to face Wakefield

Captain Jay Pitts said: "We got written off last year and ended up doing something quite remarkable, so who's to say we can't do something similar?

"We just need to make sure we take each week as it comes and make that everyone is up for every game, because there are no easy games.

"We're all absolutely buzzing. It's really hard to get to where we are, we've earned our shot now and we need to take it."

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.