Will Hope brands treatment 'a disgrace' after horror injury playing for Swinton

Will Hope (C) seen being tackled when playing for Sheffield in 2017

Ireland international Will Hope says he was forced to wait in agony in vain for three hours for an ambulance to take him to hospital with serious leg injuries.

The 25-year-old loose forward was badly injured in the first tackle of Swinton's opening Betfred Championship game against Sheffield at the Olympic Legacy Park on Sunday.

Hope revealed on his Twitter account that he suffered a broken leg, a dislocated ankle and torn ligaments and that team-mates had to carry him onto the team coach which took him from Sheffield to Salford Royal Hospital after the ambulance failed to arrive.

"That is an absolute disgrace," he said. "To be treated like that, with my foot facing the wrong way for up to five hours because I 'wasn't a priority' is disgusting and I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy."

Hope says he was left in a changing room corridor for three hours waiting for the ambulance and that the St John's Ambulance team were unable to provide assistance.

"Hopefully the RFL address this so it does not happen again to anyone with a serious injury like this," he added.

"I cannot describe the agony I was in and the anger I still feel about the whole situation. If it wasn't for everyone at Swinton Lions, I'd probably still be laying on that stretcher waiting for an ambulance.

"Disgrace. I'm sure if it was a Super League game, it would be different. It's actually laughable how bad it's come.

"The whole of Swinton Lions and Sheffield Eagles have been fantastic, I can't thank them enough. As well as everyone at Salford Royal Hospital - they've been brilliant."

Hope says he underwent an ankle reconstruction on Monday and hopes to be released from hospital on Tuesday.

Swinton chairman Andy Mazey said: "I've never known anything like yesterday [Sunday]. These athletes put bodies on the line for people's entertainment.

"I have communicated with the RFL operations team today and (chief executive) Ralph Rimmer and hopefully measures can be put in place to avoid this happening again."

The Rugby Football League has been contacted for comment.