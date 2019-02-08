Super League: Team news for weekend clashes, including Warrington vs Hull KR

Hull KR's Danny McGuire will be in action against Warrington Wolves

Team news for the weekend's Betfred Super League clashes, including Warrington vs Hull KR.

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (Saturday, 3pm)

Warrington and Hull KR will be hoping to capitalise on impressive starts when they meet at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Robins pipped Hull FC in their opening game while the Wolves demolished dark horses Leeds in emphatic fashion.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens said: "We enjoyed the moment last week but Warrington are a different beast at their place, they showed just how good they are the way they went through Leeds.

Harvey Livett has been drafted into the Warrington squad to face Hull KR

"They are probably one of the favourites this year so a win over there would be great for us."

Warrington bring in Harvey Livett in place of the suspended Toby King while Lama Tasi is expected to make his debut in the absence of Ben Westwood, who is also banned.

Coach Steve Price has also brought forward Sitaleki Akauola into his 19-man squad, and he said: "Hull KR are a much-improved team from where they were last year and have made a number of quality player acquisitions.

"They will bring us different challenges and we as a group are really looking forward to it."

Ryan Lannon will hope to make his Hull KR debut having joined from Salford

Hull KR are set to stick with the team that won the Hull derby, although former Salford forward Ryan Lannon hopes to make his debut after being added to the squad.

"Just because you win doesn't mean you don't tweak the side," Sheens added. "There aren't any major changes, but I am going to make some."

Warrington 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, James Greenwood, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger.

Salford Red Devils v London Broncos (Sunday, 3pm)

Salford coach Ian Watson is set to stick with the team that won at Huddersfield, with winger Ken Sio and prop Gil Dudson in line to make their home debuts. Ex-Wigan and Widnes forward Dudson will make his 200th career appearance.

Head coach Ian Watson said: "We took a really good away following to Huddersfield, so hopefully, on the back of that win, we will attract even more than might have turned up, otherwise.

Ian Watson is likely to name an unchanged team against London Broncos

"This is going to be a really good benchmark for us, on Sunday. It will show me just how we compare with last season's performance at London, as a group, and with mental steel. We will also be able to assess to what extent the players, who have come in, have added to us."

London coach Danny Ward not surprisingly keeps the team that began their campaign with a win over Wakefield so centre Ryan Morgan may have to wait to make his debut.

Matthew Gee is set to come up against his former side for the Broncos

Ward said: "Everyone has been back in working hard and focused on our next job this weekend.

"Salford are a well coached side and got a very good win last week. It's our 1st away game, a big challenge, but one we are really looking forward to."

Salford 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Joel Tomkins, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Jansin Turgut, Jackson Hastings.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (Sunday, 3pm)

Wakefield lost back rower James Batchelor (knee) and hooker Tyler Randell (shoulder) to injury in the defeat at London, which paves the way for the return of Danny Kirmond and Craig Huby.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook looks certain to keep an unchanged team following their opening-day win over Wigan, although he has called second rower James Bentley into his squad.

James Bentley has been called into the St Helens squad to face Wakefield

He said: "It was great to get off to a winning start against Wigan. It was good to make everyone happy in the Town with a Derby win.

"I thought the whole opening weekend for Super League was very encouraging with well attended games across the board and some exciting action on the field.

"We want that back that up in Round 2 with another good performance against Wakefield. It's always a tough place to play, they are very strong at home.

Justin Holbrook has urged Saints to continue their winning start this weekend

"They have a tough pack of forwards, some big, strong outside backs and a dangerous half-back partnership. They are a well-balanced, all-round team.

"I wouldn't read too much into the London game, it's their first home game of 2019 and I'm sure they will be tough test for us."

Wakefield 19-man squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote.