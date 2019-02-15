WATCH: Wigan Warriors rock out to AC/DC tribute act

1:04 Wigan Warriors prepared for the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters by rocking out to music from tribute band The AC/DC Experience during training Wigan Warriors prepared for the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters by rocking out to music from tribute band The AC/DC Experience during training

Wigan Warriors have been preparing for Sunday's World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters by rocking out to live music during training.

The AC/DC Experience will be providing the half-time entertainment at the DW Stadium, when the champions of Super League and the NRL go head to head in the annual spectacular.

Wigan Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Although AC/DC may be an Australian band, the lead guitarist of their tribute act, Andy "Angus" Holt, insists they will be cheering on Wigan at the weekend.

Press play on the video to watch what happened when the AC/DC Experience joined Adrian Lam's side as they trained.

