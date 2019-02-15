Super League: Team news for weekend clashes, including Hull KR vs London Broncos

Lee Jewitt could make his first 2019 appearance for Hull KR this weekend

Hull KR vs London Broncos (Sunday, 3pm)

Lee Jewitt is set to make his first appearance of 2019 for Hull KR against London Broncos on Sunday after returning from injury.

Jewitt is joined by Ryan Lannon, who will make his Rovers debut, while Joel Tomkins and Junior Vaivai have both been included in this week's 19-man squad.

The pair have been declared fit despite suffering concussions last week against Warrington Wolves.

3:21 Highlights of Warrington Wolves' 28-14 Super League victory over Hull KR on Saturday Highlights of Warrington Wolves' 28-14 Super League victory over Hull KR on Saturday

Danny Addy has not been included after suffering a shoulder injury against Warrington, with coach Tim Sheens opting to err on the side of caution.

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward was full of praise for his side's performance in the 24-0 defeat at Salford, and wants to see the same fight and hunger ahead of another trip on the road.

He said: "The boys defended like trojans last week but we have to learn from these games, whether it be in victory or defeat, and take that into the next one.

James Cunningham is set to make his 100th Broncos appearance this weekend

"The boys have trained hard this week and gave me some selection headaches which is a positive seeing how hungry certain players are to play."

James Cunningham is in line to make his 100th Broncos appearance while Kieran Dixon is two goals shy of a century for the club.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, James Greenwood, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Lee Jewitt, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, George Lawler, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates.

Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos (Sunday, 3pm)

Salford head coach Ian Watson has named an unchanged squad for the third consecutive fixture ahead of facing Leeds Rhinos at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Back-to-back wins against Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos have given the Red Devils the perfect start to the 2019 season, meaning Tyrone McCarthy and Jake Bibby have gone without minutes so far this term.

Salford's fine start to the season has kept Jake Bibby out of the side

Leeds are in search of their first points of the season, and Watson knows his surprise early pace-setters must be rock-solid once more if they are to preserve their 100 per cent record.

He said: "Leeds have had a really tough start to the season, against teams which many a side would struggle against, so I am pretty sure that they will have targeted this week's game as the one in which they must get their first win. It will be up to us to ensure that we don't allow them to do that.

"We are well-focused on what we have to do, and the lads are really excited for this one, because we have done our job in both of the first two matches but this one is going to be the real test.

2:38 Highlights from the DW Stadium where Wigan earned their first win of the season with victory over Leeds on Friday night Highlights from the DW Stadium where Wigan earned their first win of the season with victory over Leeds on Friday night

"Leeds have recruited really well in the close season, which with their resources they can do, but we are really confident and are going to put our best foot forward."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Dave Furner has also named an unchanged 19-man squad after seeing signs of encouragement in the 34-16 defeat to Wigan Warriors last time out.

Brad Singleton is fresh from laying on a try on dual registration with Featherstone Rovers in their win over Batley Bulldogs while Harry Newman is once more included after scoring twice for the Rhinos Under-19s in their victory over Betfred League One side Keighley Cougars.

Salford 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Joel Tomkins, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Jansin Turgut, Jackson Hastings.

Leeds 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Donaldson, Harry Newman.