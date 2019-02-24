Widnes Vikings' crowd-funding campaign raises over £21,000 in under a day

Widnes Vikings were relegated from Super League last season and are facing liquidation

Widnes Vikings have revealed more than £21,000 has been donated towards a crowd-funding campaign in less than 24 hours in a bid to help save the club from liquidation.

The Championship club, who were relegated from Super League last season after a seven-year stay, went into administration on Friday after a proposed takeover bid collapsed last week.

Widnes also added 375 people have signed up to VIQI, an independent supporters association that has supported the club for almost 20 years and will help co-ordinate fundraising efforts, while former England footballer Gary Lineker and a host of rugby league personalities have lent support.

All money donated, which is ringfenced by VIQI, will be used to help take the club out of administration or to support the continuation of professional rugby league in Widnes.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response from supporters and rugby league fans around the world, who have donated and signed up to become VIQI members," Phil Finney, performance director at Widnes Vikings said.

"Behind the scenes, staff, volunteers and players have been working tirelessly to help save the club. We're not giving up and thank everyone who is showing their support."

Money raised could help prove that the Vikings can become a sustainable club, which has the full backing of its supporters, who could become the primary investors in the club going forward.

"At this time of financial uncertainty for the club, we would like to step forward to help lead and protect the fundraising efforts to save Widnes Vikings," Jason Shaw, founder of VIQI, said.

"Whilst all of us are hurting by the current crisis, the only thing that matters now is action. A united effort from our supporters and backers of the club can help save our historic team."

The Vikings were scheduled to face Sheffield Eagles on Sunday but that game was postponed.