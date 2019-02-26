Peter Fox, former Great Britain rugby league coach, dies aged 85

Peter Fox led Featherstone to Challenge Cup success in 1973

Rugby league is mourning the death of former Great Britain coach Peter Fox at the age of 85.

Fox, the oldest of three brothers from the former mining village of Sharlston, near Wakefield, who all made a big impact in rugby league.

He will be remembered as one of the game's great characters who had a fine playing career before going on to enjoy outstanding success as a coach, especially with Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Northern.

He played professionally for well over a decade, for Featherstone, Hull KR, Hunslet and in two lengthy stints with Batley.

But it was as a coach that he will be best remembered, having guided Featherstone to Challenge Cup glory against Bradford at Wembley in 1973 and then winning the Championship twice with Bradford.

He earned the position of Great Britain and England coach, and also took great pride in the success he enjoyed as coach of Yorkshire, with a 100 per cent record against Lancashire in the Rodstock War of the Roses series from 1985-91.

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said: "Peter will be remembered as a successful and distinctive coach, and also as a unique personality who enriched rugby league for decades.

"We send our deepest sympathy to Neil and the rest of the family."

Middle brother Don Fox, who famously missed a kick from in front of the posts to win the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1968, died in 2008.

Youngest brother Neil, who is rugby league's record points scorer of all time, remains a regular attender at Wakefield matches.