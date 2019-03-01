Sky Sports commentator Eddie Hemmings to retire after four decades

Eddie Hemmings is hanging up the microphone after four decades

Eddie Hemmings, the voice of rugby league for over four decades, is hanging up his microphone and leaving a post he has held at Sky since 1990.

For a quarter of a century, Eddie and Mike 'Stevo' Stephenson were the sport's definitive voices and best-loved characters. Together, they shaped the Super League era, working on two World Cups, countless Super League games and over 15 years' worth of Great Britain and home nations internationals.

Since Stevo's retirement, Eddie has built a new sound with Barrie McDermott and Terry O'Connor, and will be greatly missed by them, along with the rest of the presentation team of Brian Carney, Phil Clarke and Jon Wells.

Eddie Hemmings with Stevo, who retired in 2016

"It's been an honour and a privilege to work for Sky Sports for nearly 30 years," said Hemmings on announcing his retirement.

"When Stevo retired, I said I'd give it a couple more years without him, and with Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott alongside me the fun has never stopped.

"There are far too many people to thank - but I'd just like to single out our head of rugby league Neville Smith and the most brilliant of researchers, Ian Proctor, who have made my job so easy.

Eddie and Stevo in the early days

"Also, to the Super League coaches, who have trusted me and shared information with me - a huge debt of gratitude to all of them.

"I'll miss it, there's no doubt about that - but now I will have more time for my wife and family. My wife Carole and I have many adventures planned - to coin a phrase from Super League itself, it's a whole new era for us and new beginnings."

Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis said: "What Eddie has done for rugby league over four decades is truly exceptional.

"He's helped tell the incredible story of a sport that has been transformed in front of his eyes, relayed with eloquence and charm through his microphone to the viewers.

"His charismatic, witty and straight-talking commentary will be greatly missed by all, but he leaves behind a legacy and many fond memories."

Eddie's farewell game for Sky Sports will be the famous Good Friday derby between Wigan and St Helens on April 19.