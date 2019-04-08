England Women unveil national performance squad

Rachel Thompson goes over for a try for the Warriors

Wigan's Grand Final-winning centre Rachel Thompson is one of five new faces in coach Craig Richards' 32-strong England Women's national performance squad.

Thompson, who was a member of England's World Cup squad in 2017, scored a hat-trick in the Warriors' Grand Final victory against Leeds in October, and joins four of her Wigan team-mates in the squad.

St Helens and Castleford boast the most representatives with eight each, including first call-ups for Saints winger Leah Burke and Tigers prop Grace Field.

Burke is joined in the squad by Saints team-mate Faye Gaskin, whose late penalty earned St Helens a derby victory over Wigan in the Women's Super League opener on Sunday.

Leeds stand-off Hanna Butcher is also included for the first time. Butcher played a vital part in the Rhinos' League Leaders' campaign in 2018, and played in their Women's Challenge Cup final victory and also their Women's Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan.

Bradford's Leah Jones, who scored a try in the Bulls' 44-16 demolition of Stanningley in the 2018 Women's Shield final, is the fifth uncapped player included.

Squad: Savannah Andrade, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Jones (all Bradford), Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles, Shona Hoyle, Rhiannion Marshall, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche, Tara-Jane Stanley (all Castleford), Andrea Dobson, Katie Hepworth (both Featherstone), Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Hanna Butcher, Amy Johnson (all Leeds), Leah Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham, Faye Gaskin, Tara Jones, Emily Rudge, Victoria Whitfield, Naomi Williams (all St Helens), Michelle Davis, Rebecca Greenfield, Vanessa Temple, Rachel Thompson, Georgia Wilson (all Wigan), Ashleigh Hyde, Daisy Sanderson (both York).