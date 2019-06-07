Brad Dwyer signs new Leeds Rhinos contract

Brad Dwyer has signed a new contract at Leeds

Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer has agreed a new contract with the Rhinos for the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old, who has made 39 appearances since joining Leeds from Warrington at the end of 2017, was out of contract at the end of the year and becomes the second player in the last 24 hours to sign a new deal.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, who on Thursday announced a new five-year contract for full-back Jack Walker, said: "I know Brad had offers from other clubs so it is particularly pleasing that he has opted to remain a Rhino.

Dywer signed for Leeds from Warrington in 2017

"Before he came to Emerald Headingley, he had played the majority of his career as an interchange hooker, however he is now able to play big minutes as well as have an impact when he comes into a game.

"He is a popular member of the squad and I look forward to seeing him progress over the next 18 months."

Dwyer said: "It is great to have my future sorted and to know I will be at the Rhinos next season.

"Having spoken to Kevin Sinfield at length, I have been impressed with the club's vision for the group and hopefully I can continue to develop my game as this team grows.

"I love this club and it really has felt like home to me ever since I arrived."