Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins to leave club at end of season

Kallum Watkins will depart Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2019 Betfred Super League campaign

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that captain Kallum Watkins will leave the club at the end of the season.

The England centre, who has spent his entire career at the Rhinos having made his debut as a 17-year-old, came to a mutual agreement with the club to end his contract.

"This was an incredibly tough decision for me to arrive at especially as I was happy to remain at the club for the remainder of my contract," Watkins said.

"However, this is an agreement that suits myself and the club. I am 28 and looking forward to a new challenge whether in Super League or abroad and I wish the club all the best for the years ahead."

Watkins has made over 250 appearances and scored 101 tries for the Rhinos since his debut in 2008.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Kallum for his outstanding service to the club and, in particular, his complete professionalism throughout this process," Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said. "Kallum is aware of our plans for the squad moving forward and the restrictions that the salary cap has on our ability to develop this group of players.

"Kallum is one of the greatest talents this club has produced, and I know he will be giving his absolute all for the remainder of the season to make sure he finishes his time here on the best possible note."