Weekend Super League previews: Team news for Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos and Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity

Adam Quinlan is set for a long-awaited return from injury for Hull KR

Team news and views ahead of Saturday and Sunday's Super League games between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons and London Broncos, and Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity.

Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Adam Quinlan in is line for his first appearance of the 2019 Super League season for Hull Kingston Rovers after nearly nine months out with an ACL injury.

The Australian full-back has been out of action since sustaining the injury in last September's match against Halifax in the qualifiers, but has now completed the long recovery process.

Now he is available again, Quinlan makes an immediate return to Hull KR's 19-man squad for the visit of Tony Smith's former club Warrington.

Hull KR welcome back Mitch Garbutt for the game against Warrington

Recently-appointed Rovers head coach Smith is able to call upon the services of Tommy Lee as well, after the hooker overcame a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Mitch Garbutt is available again after completing his suspension and comes straight back into the squad too.

Warrington have three players back for the trip to Hull KR, with Ryan Atkins, Jake Mamo, and Lama Tasi all back in head coach Steve Price's 19-man squad.

Jake Mamo is available for Warrington's trip to Hull KR

Daryl Clark, Joe Philbin, and teenage full-back Josh Thewlis, who made a big impression on his Super League debut in last week's 34-4 win over Catalans Dragons, are the men who make way.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Chris Atkin, George Lawler, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger, Owen Harrison, Adam Rooks, Harry Bardle, Shaun Lunt

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Jack Johnson, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker

Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos (Saturday, 5pm)

Antoni Maria has been recalled by Catalans from his loan spell with Hull KR

Steve McNamara is facing an injury headache ahead of Catalans Dragons' home game against London Broncos, with eight players ruled out of the match.

Greg Bird, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Matt Whitley, Sam Moa, Micky McIlorum, Lucas Albert, and Lambert Belmas are all unavailable as the Dragons aim to rebound from last Saturday's defeat away to Warrington.

Dragons head coach McNamara has recalled Antoni Maria from his loan spell with Hull KR, and the prop goes straight into the 19-man squad for the match against the Broncos.

London come into this game buoyed by last Sunday's 23-22 victory over Super League leaders St Helens in golden-point extra-time.

Head coach Danny Ward has made just one change to his 19-man squad from that fixture, with Nathan Mason replacing Sadiq Adebiyi.

The Broncos boss is determined to ensure his players do not get carried away after toppling the high-flying Saints, though.

Danny Ward is not getting carried away with the Broncos' win over St Helens

"We can't get too excited as it's a strong side we face this coming week," Ward said.

"It's only one win and we have to keep our feet on the ground. The fans will be buzzing, but we need to keep our focus on the task ahead now."

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, Jodie Broughton, David Mead, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Kenny Edwards, Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Julien, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Antoni Maria, Jason Baitieri, Arthur Romano, Foud Yaha, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Ryan Morgan, Nathan Mason, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity (Sunday, 3pm)

James Batchelor has joined Wakefield's growing injury list

Wakefield could give a Super League debut to Zimbabwe-born prop Titus Gwaze when they travel to Salford on Sunday after recalling him from his loan spell with League One club Oldham.

Trinity are down to 18 fit players after losing back-rows James Batchelor (hamstring) and Matty Ashurst (back) in last Friday's defeat at home to Leeds Rhinos.

Gwaze, 19, is standing by in case Anthony England fails to shake off a back injury.

Junior Sa'u could feature for Salford after returning from a loan spell at Wakefield

"I've had to train out there today to make up the numbers, that's the state we're in," Wakefield head coach Chris Chester said.

"I've had to call Titus Gwaze from his loan spell so we've got 18 players this week. He will bring us some energy.

"Anthony England is struggling with his back, and, if he doesn't pull through, Titus will make his debut for the club, which will be great."

Chester can bring back veteran second rower Danny Kirmond following his recovery from a head injury, and fellow back-rower Pauli Pauli will play on Sunday after being recalled from his loan spell with Salford.

Centre Junior Sa'u is expected to feature for the Red Devils after spending the last month with Wakefield as part of the loan swap.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: To be confirmed

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: To be confirmed