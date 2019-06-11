Super League Throwbacks: Castleford vs Hull FC, Leeds vs Wigan and Catalans vs London Broncos

Andy Hay played for Leeds and Castleford and was the assistant coach at Hull FC - Three of the Super League sides featured on Sky Sports this week. He also produced a key moment in one of this week's throwbacks...

Ahead of this week's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports, rugby league researcher Ian Proctor looks at some previous meetings between the sides and picks out some memorable moments.

May 5, 2003: Castleford 26-26 Hull FC

A classic at the Jungle ended all-square after the Tigers erased an 8-26 deficit on a Bank Holiday afternoon when luckless Matt Crowther suffered a broken leg on his 29th birthday.

Chris Chester starred for Hull, Richie Barnett scored two tries and ex-Cronulla ace Colin Best crossed for a fine try - but it was Danny Orr who inspired the comeback from the home side with two touchdowns before Damian Gibson's 79th-minute effort, converted by Wayne Bartrim, ensured a share of the spoils.

1:59 Damian Gibson scored with seconds remaining to complete a Tigers comeback and rescue a point Damian Gibson scored with seconds remaining to complete a Tigers comeback and rescue a point

February 10, 2006: Castleford 18-42 Hull FC

Newly-promoted Castleford opened the Super League season and were taught a harsh lesson in Round One by a Hull team that would go on to contest the club's first Grand Final.

Hull scored eight tries to four, with Kirk Yeaman getting two of them late on after Sid Domic and Shaun Briscoe had put them on their way with early tries.

Kirk Yeaman bagged a late brace for Hull FC

Debutant full-back Gray Viane scored a brace of tries in vain for the Tigers.

August 7, 2015: Castleford 36-30 Hull FC

The first round of the first season of the Super Eights brought a five-star, four-try performance from Castleford's record Super League try-scorer, Michael Shenton.

The England centre was instrumental in their 36-30 defeat of a Hull side which led 12-0 after five minutes, by 24-16 early in the second half and scored five tries in defeat, including one from half-back Jordan Rankin.

0:41 Michael Shenton touched down four times for the Tigers Michael Shenton touched down four times for the Tigers

However, Ashley Gibson's touchdown for the Tigers with four minutes on the clock to sealed victory for Daryl Powell's side.

May 15, 1998: Leeds 16-8 Wigan

More than 18,000 fans saw Leeds complete their first-ever Super League win over Wigan as Graham Murray's side out-muscled John Monie's Warriors - the team they would face at Old Trafford at the end of his first season in charge at Headingley.

1:54 Andy Hay contributed to Leeds' first-ever Super League win over Wigan with a touchdown Andy Hay contributed to Leeds' first-ever Super League win over Wigan with a touchdown

Tries from Brad Godden and Andy Hay, plus two drop-goals from Tony Kemp, brought about the 16-8 win on a night when mercurial Iestyn Harris starred and Simon Haughton scored the solitary Wigan try.

April 1, 2011: Leeds 22-22 Wigan

Sam Tomkins rescued a point with a penalty goal after the final hooter for a Wigan side which had trailed 22-4 and saw Leeds have three further tries disallowed.

1:36 Sam Tomkins grabbed a point for the Warriors after an impressive comeback at Headingley Sam Tomkins grabbed a point for the Warriors after an impressive comeback at Headingley

Unsung prop Paul Prescott scored a late try for Wigan after Danny Buderus and Brent Webb had recorded tries which put the Rhinos in the ascendancy.

June 1, 2012: Leeds 8-50 Wigan

Wigan completed their biggest win at Headingley in front of more than 16,000 fans as Shaun Wane's men cut loose to win 50-8 after scoring nine tries - with Ryan Hall grabbing two consolation efforts for the Rhinos.

There was controversy when Jeff Lima was awarded a third-minute try having clearly lost the ball, but two touchdowns from Thomas Leuluai along with other tries from Liam Farrell, Sean O'Loughlin, George Carmont, Anthony Gelling, Brett Finch and Josh Charnley - who also kicked seven from nine for the Warriors - secured a huge win.

July 12, 2008: Catalans 32-26 London Broncos

A memorable contest which produced one of the great Super League finishes, with two-try Clint Greenshields grabbing the match-winner on the last play of the game.

Clint Greenshields scored the match-winning try for the Dragons on the last play of the game

That was harsh on Brian McDermott's men who refused to throw in the towel and matched Catalans' try for try.

Broncos' try-scorers included such stellar names as Scott Hill, Tony Clubb, Chad Randall, and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, who levelled scores at 26-26 - before Greenshields' last-gasp effort kept Mick Potter's Dragons on course for their first-ever play-off appearance.