Taulima Tautai leaves Wigan Warriors after club investigation

Taulima Tautai is returning to Australia after agreeing to leave Wigan

Wigan Warriors prop Taulima Tautai has left the club by mutual consent following an internal investigation.

The Australian was convicted of drink driving earlier this month. He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £1,200 after admitting being twice over the legal alcohol limit.

Wigan launched their investigation following Tautai's conviction, and he has not played for the club since.

The Warriors have now confirmed the 31-year-old will return to Australia, with executive director Kris Radlinski saying: "After a series of conversations with Taulima, it was mutually decided that he will leave the club with immediate effect after five years at Wigan Warriors.

Tautai joined the Warriors in 2014

"Taulima and his family expressed their wish to return to Sydney immediately to be closer to their extended family and we have facilitated that wish.

"We'd like to thank Taulima for his efforts at Wigan and we wish him and his family well for the future."

Tautai added: "I would like to say that I am grateful to Wigan Warriors for the opportunity that they have given my family and I for the past five years to live out my passion of playing rugby league.

"After achieving great success at the Warriors I feel that the time is right for me to take my family home.

"This decision has not been an easy one to make but I feel it is the right decision for my family, and I am very appreciative of the compassion shown by Ian Lenagan and Kris Radlinski whilst we have reached this agreement."