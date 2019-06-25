Great Britain name Danny Ward and Ian Watson as assistant coaches

Broncos head coach Danny Ward has been appointed as one of Great Britain's assistants

Wayne Bennett has appointed Danny Ward and Ian Watson as Great Britain assistants ahead of the team's return to international action this year.

The Lions are being reformed, and will tour New Zealand and Papua New Guinea at the end of the season.

Veteran Australian coach Bennett, who succeeded Steve McNamara as England boss in 2016, was in England last week and undertook interviews for the positions made vacant by James Lowes' departure to rugby union and Paul Wellens' request for time off.

DID YOU KNOW❓

Danny Ward



Ward is Super League's youngest coach (39)



He oversaw London Broncos' return to SL after a four year absence.



He made a solitary test appearance as sub’ for Great Britain (v New Zealand in 2004).



279 career appearances - Grand Final winner in 2004 pic.twitter.com/OSOHfMKSHF — Sky Sports RL (@SkySportsRL) June 25, 2019

And Bennett has opted for London boss Ward and Salford coach Watson as his lieutenants.

Ward, who has earned plaudits for taking London Broncos into Super League and making a good case to stay there this season, is a former GB international, winning a cap against New Zealand 15 years ago.

"It was an incredible honour to represent Great Britain as a player, and I'm absolutely buzzing to be a part of the plans for this year," Ward said.

DID YOU KNOW❓

Ian Watson



Watson has a 47% win rate as coach of Salford - winning 61 out of 130 games.



He led Salford to the 2016 MPG win at Hull KR and also took the Red Devils to a Challenge Cup semi-final in 2017.



He is Wales’ joint-most capped international with 30 apps. pic.twitter.com/UMBXAzyl80 — Sky Sports RL (@SkySportsRL) June 25, 2019

Salford head coach Watson was capped 30 times by Wales as a player.

"I was honoured to play so many times for Wales, and I'm delighted that the Great Britain team has been reformed, so it's a privilege to have this chance to be involved on the tour," Watson said.

"There is a great history of Wales players and coaches being involved with the rugby league Lions, and I'll also be representing Salford who have given me such a great opportunity in coaching."

The Lions tour begins with a clash against Tonga in Hamilton on October 26 before two Tests against New Zealand and a final fixture with Papua New Guinea.