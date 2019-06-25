Super League Round 19 Man of Steel votes

Broncos half-back Jordan Abdull scored maximum Man of Steel points in Round 19

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 19 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the awards ceremony in October.

The panel votes from Round 19 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.

London Broncos 26-24 Hull KR

3 points - Jordan Abdull

2 pts - Morgan Smith

1 pt - Kieron Dixon

Abdull picked up his second consecutive three-point score from the judges after helping the Broncos to victory over Hull KR in a crucial relegation match.

The half-back was the home side's most influential player, scoring a try, making 101 metres and putting in 11 attacking kicks.

Huddersfield Giants 22-38 Wigan Warriors

Sean O'Loughlin was in fine form for Wigan against Huddersfield

3 points - Sean O'Loughlin

2 pts - Zak Hardaker

1 pt - George Williams

The England captain earned praise from Wigan head coach Adrian Lam for his display and caught the eye of the Man of Steel judges as well.

O'Loughlin scored a try, provided two assists and made 102 metres, along with making 25 tackles.

Salford Red Devils 26-16 Castleford Tigers

Jackson Hastings starred for Salford again

3 points - Jackson Hastings

2 pts - Robert Lui

1 pt - Krisnan Inu

Salford's talisman helped his side into the top five of Super League and picked up another three points from the Man of Steel judges for his display in the win over Castleford.

Hastings scored a try, provided two assists and carried for 100 metres, as well as showcasing the defensive side of his game with 20 tackles.

St Helens 36-10 Leeds Rhinos

3 points - Tommy Makinson

2 pts - Jonny Lomax

1 pt - Lachlan Coote

Winger Makinson grabbed the limelight with his acrobatic try for St Helens in the win over Leeds, but that was not all he did.

Makinson made 206 metres on the back of four clean breaks and 12 tackle busts to go with his score, earning maximum points from the judges.

Warrington Wolves 30-6 Wakefield Trinity

Daryl Clark made an immediate impact on his return to the Warrington team

3 points - Daryl Clark

2 pts - Josh Charnley

1 pt - Blake Austin

Clark made an immediate impact on his return to the Warrington side after a short spell out injured, picking up maximum Man of Steel points in the process.

The hooker was solid in defence with 36 tackles, and dangerous in attack thanks to making 189 metres and 12 tackle busts.

Catalans Dragons 10-50 Hull FC

Josh Griffin scored twice for Hull in their one-sided win over Catalans Dragons

3 points - Josh Griffin

2 pts - Jake Connor

1 pt - Samisoni Langi

Two tries from Griffin helped send Hull FC on their way to a thumping win over the Catalans in Perpignan.

The back made an all-round contribution to his side's success, providing an assist, made 23 tackles, 11 tackle busts, three clean breaks and 190 metres.

Man of Steel top 10

1. Blake Austin (25 pts)

2. Jackson Hastings (21 pts)

3. David Fifita (18 pts)

4. Liam Watts (17 pts)

5. Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

6. Daryl Clark (15 pts)

7. Lachlan Coote (15 pts)

8. Albert Kelly (14 pts)

9. James Roby (14 pts)

10. Jordan Abdull (14 pts)