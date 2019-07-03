Jackson Hastings backs Tui Lolohea to star for Salford Red Devils

Jackson Hastings expects Tui Lolohea to make a big impact at Salford

Jackson Hastings expects Tui Lolohea to start answering some of his critics following the Tonga international's move to Salford Red Devils.

Lolohea joined the Red Devils from Leeds Rhinos in a swap deal with fellow half-back Robert Lui last week and made his bow for his new side in last Friday's 28-12 loss away to Wigan Warriors where he had a try disallowed.

Hastings was disappointed to see Lui depart, having struck up an effective partnership with him, but sees many similarities in his new team-mates and is in no doubt he will show what he is capable of - starting with Thursday's game at home to Huddersfield Giants, live on Sky Sports.

"As a good mate of Robbie's, it was sad to see him go, but if you look in terms of player-wise, Tui plays almost the exact same way as Robbie," Hastings told Sky Sports.

"I don't think we saw the best of him at Leeds and I think he was unfairly criticised. I don't think he got the greatest of help and didn't get put into a situation that suits the way he plays.

"I think the way I got Robbie playing and got him on the ball running and using his ability, I think that's what we got Tui doing last week. Although we didn't win, there were some really good touches from him.

"The spine has been settled and it's up to us to pick him up to speed with that, and give him a lot of confidence. I'm expecting a big game from him against Huddersfield and to prove a few people wrong."

Hastings has been in regular contact with Lolohea since he joined the club, getting him up to speed with the systems implemented by head coach Ian Watson and building up his confidence as the Red Devils seek to maintain their push for a place in the play-offs.

The 23-year-old has been doing his bit off the field as well, getting involved in promoting Super League's 'Tackle the Tough Stuff' mental health campaign which is supported by Rugby League Cares, Movember and State of Mind.

We all know someone that suffers or has suffered, Let’s get together open up and #TackleTheToughStuff If anyone is suffering don’t suffer alone reach out! My phones always on. #ItAintWeakToSpeak ‼️‼️ https://t.co/b6sruDWd2j — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) June 27, 2019

"Unfortunately I've had a couple of mates take their own lives who were outstanding rugby league players which not only affected me but their families and other mates greatly," said Hastings.

"I've been in certain situations where you do feel alone and pretty much hopeless, and I think it's important you're able speak to someone.

"We play a gladiatorial sport where you pride yourself on being the toughest bloke and turning up every week and being the most physical, but there's more to life than being a tough athlete. Mental health is so important, especially in men.

"Unless we break down walls and people are coming to you and saying 'I've got something wrong' and opening up, nothing is going to change. I think Super League getting on the front foot of that campaign is really special and I'm privileged to be a part of it."