Sky Live: Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants Super League team news

Niall Evalds has been in superb form for Salford in the 2019 Super League season

Niall Evalds is proof good things come to those who wait as Salford Red Devils prepare to face Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports.

The Salford full-back has firmly established himself at the AJ Bell Stadium during the 2019 Super League season and, barring injury, is on course to better his previous highest number of appearances for the club this year.

Evalds is the division's second-highest try scorer too, crossing the whitewash 17 times so far - including a hat-trick in the 34-14 win away to Huddersfield in the opening game of the season - and is delighted to see his patience over the past few years paying off.

"It's something I've worked at for a long time," Evalds, who has been with the Red Devils since he was 15, told Sky Sports. "I started on the wing and being a bit in and out at the start of my career, but you have to be in every week. It's just getting that consistency.

"When I got my first chance at full-back I was about 22, then Gaz O'Brien came in and I had to be patient. It was tough for me then and I wanted to be playing, and I felt like I was good enough to play.

"These things happen in your career, it's not all smooth sailing and you've got to be ready for setbacks. I'm happy to be playing and ready for Huddersfield."

1:44 Niall Evalds scored a hat-trick in Salford's 34-14 away win over Huddersfield Niall Evalds scored a hat-trick in Salford's 34-14 away win over Huddersfield

Salford head coach Ian Watson has named an unchanged 19-man squad from last week's 28-12 defeat away to Wigan Warriors for the visit of the Giants, with recent signing Tui Lolohea set to continue in the halves.

Huddersfield go into the match aiming to end a losing streak which now stands at four games following last Friday's 36-10 defeat away to Wakefield Trinity.

That run has seen them dragged into the relegation dogfight and head coach Simon Woolford knows exactly where the Giants need to improve.

Simon Woolford was left frustrated after Huddersfield's defeat at Wakefield

"We gave too many penalties away when Wakefield were coming out of their end of the field," Woolford said.

"We would have some good defence and then all the good work would be undone with poor discipline - it's the same story.

"Since the close [27-26] loss against Castleford, we've lost our way and lost our confidence."

Jermaine McGillvary is set to make his return for Huddersfield when they travel to Salford

Woolford could hand a debut to half-back prospect Tom Holmes, who joined from Championship side Featherstone Rovers on a three-year contract at the start of the season.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances on loan for Rovers in 2019 and comes into the Giants' 19-man squad along with ex-Bradford Bulls forward Oliver Wilson.

Huddersfield's leading try-scorer Jermaine McGillvary is set to make his much-anticipated return too after missing the last three games due to injury, but Suaia Matagi and Dale Ferguson miss out.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Greg Johnson, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Paul Clough, Kruise Leeming, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Tom Holmes, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Oliver Wilson