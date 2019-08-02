Guy Armitage crosses codes to join London Broncos

Former Wasps winger Guy Armitage has crossed codes to join London Broncos

Former London Irish, Toulon and Wasps back Guy Armitage has signed for London Broncos.

Armitage had most recently been playing for the Broncos' landlords Ealing Trailfinders in the Greene King IPA Championship.

But the 27-year-old - the younger brother of England internationals Steffon and Delon - switches codes after completing a four-week trial and has signed a contract running to the end of the 2020 season.

Broncos head coach Danny Ward has been impressed with Armitage

"Guy has impressed in his short time with the club and we are excited about having him on board," said Broncos head coach Danny Ward.

"His attitude to training and learning has been great and we have seen big improvements already on the field.

"He's a big human being and comfortable anywhere in the outside backs."

Armitage's switch to the 13-man code comes just under two months after former England and Northampton Saints centre Luther Burrell made his rugby league bow for Warrington Wolves against the Broncos.

Armitage spent the 2018/19 rugby union season with the Broncos' landlords Ealing Trailfinders

And the former England U20 international is relishing this new challenge, joining with the Broncos fighting to retain their place in Super League.

"I'd like to thank everyone for the huge support they have given me in what's been an exciting career change - if not a change of scenery," Armitage said.

"The last couple of months trialling with London Broncos has been a tough but enjoyable experience.

"Thanks to Danny Ward for giving me the opportunity to get to grips with rugby league and allowing me to train with the Broncos first team.

"The players and coaching staff have been very welcoming and I am now excited for what's to come."