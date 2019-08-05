Huddersfield Giants release Scotland forward Dale Ferguson

Forward Dale Ferguson has had an injury-hit time while at the Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants have released injury-hit Scotland forward Dale Ferguson.

The 31-year-old former Bradford second rower has made 32 appearances in two spells with the Giants but has played only once this season.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis, who worked with Ferguson in his role of Scotland team manager, said: "Dale has been an outstanding player and person at our club and for his country.

"I have personally spent many hours watching him play for the Giants and his country and in particular in his time with Scotland he was a real leader for us.

"The sad reality though is that his game time and availability has not been where either party would wish and its with sadness we have come to this announcement today.

"Dale did get a knock on his comeback game and needs to rest up for a period while that's assessed and worked through which rules him out for the remainder of this year.

"He had a year left to run with us but we've come to an amicable arrangement which for Dale allows a fresh start and for us frees up a slot for one of our younger players to strive for in next year's 25-man Super League squad."