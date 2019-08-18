Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce dies aged 20

Archie Bruce made his debut for Batley Bulldogs on Saturday (picture from @BatleyRLFC)

Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce has been found dead in his hotel bedroom, the Betfred Championship club have announced.

The 20-year-old had made his debut for Batley during Saturday night's match at Toulouse.

Club chairman Kevin Nicholas said in a statement: "Batley Bulldogs are greatly saddened to announce the passing of their player Archie Bruce who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning having made his debut against Toulouse the previous evening."

Nicholas added: "Archie's immediate family have been informed.

"Batley Bulldogs, the RFL and the RFL Benevolent Fund will be supporting the family while enquiries by the French authorities continue, with the squad delaying their return to the UK.

"The Bruce family have requested privacy during this most difficult of times."

Bruce had recently joined the Bulldogs from amateur club Dewsbury Moor and made his debut off the replacements' bench in the 46-0 defeat to Toulouse in the south of France.