Challenge Cup final: Robert Hicks chosen to referee at Wembley

Robert Hicks has been named as this year's Challenge Cup final referee

Robert Hicks will take charge of the Challenge Cup final for the second year in a row after being named referee for Saturday's clash between St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

Saddleworth-based official Hicks officiated last year's final between Warrington and Catalans Dragons, which saw the French side secure a historic triumph at Wembley.

Marcus Griffiths and Liam Moore have been chosen as the touch judges, while fellow Super League referee Ben Thaler will serve as the video referee.

Meanwhile, Chris Kendall has been chosen to referee the inaugural 1895 Cup final between Championship sides Sheffield Eagles and Widnes Vikings.

The former Huddersfield Giants academy player, who joined the RFL's full-time match officials team in 2015, will be assisted by touch judges Dean Bowmer and Jonathan Roberts, and in-goal judges Andy Smith and Michael Mannifield.