Challenge Cup final to be held in mid-July at Wembley in 2020

Catalans Dragons become the first non-English team to win the competition in its illustrious history last year

The 2020 Challenge Cup final will be played in July for the first time in the competition’s 123-year history.

The Rugby Football League confirmed the showpiece will be held at Wembley on Saturday, July 18 - the weekend after the UEFA Euro 2020 final is held at the national stadium.

The final was traditionally held towards the end of the season in May but was switched to summer in 2005.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: "Moving the final to mid-July in 2020 presents us with a real opportunity to attract a capacity crowd for rugby league's showpiece event at Wembley.

"We wanted to give our supporters as much time as possible to plan for that.

"It means that rugby league's big weekend at Wembley will occur on the weekend after the final of the Euros and Wimbledon and the weekend before the opening ceremony of the Olympics, so a fantastic opportunity within the summer of sport next year.

"It will also be at a time when fewer people are away on holiday and, being played during term time, it gives us a great opportunity to work with schools, particularly focusing on the significant number of schools in London that play rugby league."

Warrington Wolves' Jack Hughes and St Helens' James Roby pose with the Challenge Cup trophy

The 118th final, this Saturday, between St Helens and Warrington will be preceded by the traditional schoolboys curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, for the first time there will be a third match, with Sheffield Eagles facing Widnes in the final of the inaugural AB Sundecks 1895 Cup - a new competition for non-Super League clubs which will follow the main match.