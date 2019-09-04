Rangi Chase extends Doncaster deal to the end of 2020

Rangi Chase was crowned Super League's Man of Steel in 2011

Former England half-back Rangi Chase has signed a new contract with Betfred League One club Doncaster.

The 33-year-old one-time Man of Steel began playing for the South Yorkshire club in July following the completion of a two-year suspension for cocaine use and has now decided to extend his stay until the end of 2020.

"I'm happy to get it over the line," Chase told the club's website.

"In my mind, I was always going to stay here but it is good to get it all sorted and I can look forward to the future."

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall said: "Rangi has shown his class both on and off the pitch since joining the club and has given us an added threat in our attacking game.

"[Head coach] Richard Horne made it clear how important it was that we got the deal done, with Rangi being such an important player and other clubs showing a keen interest in him.

"To have secured his signature for next season is massive for our club."