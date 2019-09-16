Super League needs a 'vibrant, dynamic' London, says chief executive Robert Elstone

Robert Elstone wants to see London as a long-term presence in Super League

Robert Elstone wants a London presence in Super League, but that there are still hurdles to overcome before that can become a long-term reality.

London Broncos' return to rugby league's top flight lasted just one season, with Danny Ward's side being relegated back to the Championship following last Friday's 19-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Nevertheless, the Broncos and head coach Ward won many admirers for their displays in 2019 after winning promotion last year, proving to be competitive and accruing a record-high number of points and wins for a relegated team.

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Super League chief executive Elstone is in no doubt the competition needs the capital city to be represented. However, he cautioned there are issues which need to be addressed before the Ealing-based Broncos can become an established side in the division again.

"We need London in Super League going forward - I absolutely believe in that - but we need a vibrant, dynamic London, playing to bigger attendances in a better facility, in my view," Elstone said.

"That's what we've got to build in London and that will take some investment and time, but is part of where we need to be in Super League.

London Broncos won many plaudits for their displays in 2019

"What I hope they do is build on 2019 and what they undoubtedly have is a great coach, great players and they've been aggregated together to create something which has done remarkably well and they should all be proud of that.

"If they can use that as a stepping stone to grow then that's terrific, but equally you only have to look at the resources, the attendance, sponsorship and third-party money they generate isn't huge - and that's always going to be a limiting factor.

"For London to prosper, we need to do something about that."

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils Live on

Elstone was speaking at the media day to preview the upcoming Super League play-offs, which was held in Manchester at Grand Final venue Old Trafford.

Greater Manchester will be represented in the play-offs by Salford Red Devils. But the sport in the area has endured some turmoil recently too, with the board of Championship club Swinton Lions resigning over the backlash at their proposals to rebrand the club as Manchester Lions.

And while Elstone wants rugby league to prosper in London, he is eager to ensure Manchester has a strong Super League presence too.

Salford have secured a place in this year's Super League play-offs

"I live in Manchester - arguably Britain's second-most important city - and Manchester is an amazing city and it needs to support rugby league in the maximum-possible way," Elstone said.

"We need to make sure Manchester becomes a rugby league city, whether that's through Salford or the other clubs in and around the Manchester conurbation.

"This is a great opportunity in this city and we're going to make the most of it."