Five St Helens players included in Super League's Dream Team

2019 Dream Team

St Helens, who won the League Leaders Shield, have five players named in the 2019 Super League Dream Team.

Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils each have two in the 13 and Castleford Tigers' prop Liam Watts has made the team for first time.

Watts is one of nine debutants in the class of 2019 - the most since 2016.

St Helens' Tommy Makinson is the most experienced, making his third appearance.

Warrington Wolves' Daryl Clark (2014), Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell (2015) and St Helens' Luke Thompson (2018) are in for the second time.

Super League CEO Robert Elstone said: "It's a stellar line-up and a team that highlights many of our modern-day greats.

"The Dream Team tells the story of the Super League season and this has perhaps been the best ever.

"We've seen the dominance of a brilliant St Helens, the emerging challenge from Salford Red Devils and a spread of talent from other clubs which has underlined the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league.

"Not surprisingly it has also got fans talking - and arguing - and with so many great options, it's made for some healthy debate.

"Congratulations to all those selected. It's well-deserved."

Chairman of the Man of Steel panel, Ellery Hanley added: "Each and every one of these players is a credit to the 2019 Super League season.

"Their consistently high performances throughout the year backs up their credentials as worthy members of the Dream Team.

"As we head into the play-offs I'm sure some of these players will once again step up to dominate games for their sides and put them on the course for Old Trafford and the biggest night in Super League. Congratulations to them all."