Super League play-offs: Wigan head coach Adrian Lam relishing 'biggest derby in rugby league'

Wigan's Adrian Lam is ready for a huge clash with St Helens

Adrian Lam believes Wigan Warriors are ready to turn over arch-rivals St Helens after moving a step closer to a return to Old Trafford.

A hard-fought 18-12 victory over Salford Red Devils in the qualifying play-off at the DW Stadium sets up a derby showdown between the reigning champions and a rested Saints at the Totally Wicked Stadium next Friday, with a place in the Grand Final at stake.

Justin Holbrook's side were the last team to beat Wigan, back in July when they completed a third derby success of the season, but Lam's men have now won their last eight matches.

1:16 Watch highlights as Wigan held off a determined Salford in Friday's Super League qualifying final Watch highlights as Wigan held off a determined Salford in Friday's Super League qualifying final

"It's potentially the biggest derby in rugby league throughout the world," Warriors head coach Lam said. "These are the games you want to play in.

"Saints have been the best team all year and they will be red hot favourites, but we will go there with a team we think can challenge them."

Wigan were never behind against Salford and looked to have clinched victory thanks to two tries in a four-minute spell from half-backs Thomas Leuluai and George Williams early in the second half.

Thomas Leuluai's try helped Wigan seal victory over Salford

But the visitors demonstrated the never-say-die spirit that earned them a third-place finish and a solo try from half-back Jackson Hastings, who will be a Wigan player in 2020, tested the Warriors' resilience in a tense finish.

"I'm exhausted emotionally, but really proud of the boys' courage and resilience," Lam said. "They kept turning up for each other.

"We weren't great with the ball and we gave away a lot of penalties but our scrambling defence was unbelievable.

"I don't know how we stopped them scoring but we did. That defence is probably what got us to where we are in the second half of the year."