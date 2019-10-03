Toronto vs Featherstone: Million Pound Game journal Day 1

Ready to board at Manchester Airport!

Promotion to Super League awaits for either Toronto Wolfpack or Featherstone Rovers as both sides go head-to-head at Lamport Stadium on Saturday in the Million Pound Game. Stephen Owen gives us some unique insight from Canada as we look ahead to this huge clash...

Without a doubt, one of the most exciting fixtures of the Rugby League season is the Million Pound Game - the fixture to decide who will be promoted to Super League next season.

Flying to one of the world's greatest cities like Toronto gives it that extra bit of excitement as well. Having experienced the atmosphere in the same fixture a year ago, I know we're in for a treat on Saturday - and what a match it's going to be!

On my flight from Manchester to Toronto, I was talking to one of the directors at Featherstone Rovers. He was understandably full of pride after what the club have achieved this season. On Saturday, there will be a big screen at Featherstone's home ground showing the match live on Sky Sports - and they're also expecting 300 to 400 die-hard Rovers fans to make the journey over to Canada at the last minute.

Flights at such short notice could cost somewhere in the region of £1000, and some fans may have to fly via Iceland, so it's an incredible effort from those loyal fans who want to see their club reach Super League for the first time in their long history.

By comparison, our travel was relatively simple, with an eight-hour direct flight from Manchester to Toronto Pearson Airport. Once we landed, it was nice and easy to get into the city centre, with great transport connections at the airport.

Another passionate rugby league fan I met on our flight needn't worry about that though - he was getting a connecting flight to Los Angeles, and then on to Sydney for Sunday's NRL Grand Final! A lifelong Sydney Roosters supporter, he's taken five days off work to get to the game - and he even thinks they'll lose to John Bateman's Canberra, so that's some serious commitment!

Tonight was the opening of the 2019 NHL season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs were getting the season underway against Ottawa Senators - so this has dominated the news over here. However, the Wolfpack feel they'll have plenty of support come Saturday and there is even talk that this could be the first "sold out" game in Wolfpack history.

An exciting few days ahead, we'll be visiting the Wolfpack on Thursday afternoon before the Featherstone camp on Friday - more updates to follow…