St Helens vs Salford: Grand Final is a game like no other, says Rob Burrow

Salford Red Devils and St Helens players will encounter a "game like no other" when they take part in this season's Grand Final, says eight-time winner Rob Burrow.

St Helens will be appearing in their first final for five years while Salford will be making their Grand Final debut at Old Trafford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Burrow told Sky Sports News: "Both teams have been playing well but the Grand Final is a game like no other. The intensity rises massively.

"The spine of the team has to play well and it's all about finding a performance you haven't found all year. The intensity is something that's intense, it hits you in the face.

"You've got to make a mark on the game quite early as the final just seems to pass you by. One minute there's five minutes on the clock, the next it's 65.

"They pass by so quickly so I would say get into the game early and make your stamp."

Salford come into the Grand Final as underdogs but have Man of Steel Jackson Hastings within their ranks, and Burrow says: "They've been really good all year and have gone under the radar for large parts. They are taking the plaudits and rightly so.

Salford's Jackson Hastings was named Man of Steel on Sunday

"[Head coach] Ian Watson has done a great job there and he talks about team unity - that's powerful going into big games.

"Salford rightly deserve to be there and I think everybody is pleased that somebody new has come in."

St Helens finished 18 points clear of Salford in the Super League table, and Burrow says they will be confident of winning their sixth Grand Final.

St Helens finished first in the Super League table, 16 points ahead of runners-up Wigan Warriors

"You've got a team that is not lacking confidence in big games," he said. "St Helens are a club that is synonymous with success and they've been brilliant from day one.

"They will be disappointed with their Challenge Cup final defeat [to Warrington] but they've moved on and put in a good performance against Wigan a couple of weeks back.

"St Helens should be confident, they've been great all year."