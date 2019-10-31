Sam Burgess charged with 'intimidation' in Australia

Former England international Sam Burgess has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league

Former England international Sam Burgess has been charged with "intimidation" by police in Australia on the same day he announced his retirement from rugby league.

Burgess was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute at the home of a 63-year-old man believed to be his father-in-law in eastern New South Wales on October 19, according to reports in Australia.

Local police said they had applied for an "Apprehended Domestic Violence Order" on behalf of a 63-year-old man in Glenquarry.

"Following further inquiries, on Wednesday 30 October 2019, a 30-year-old man was charged with the offence of Intimidation (DV related)," New South Wales police said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"It's alleged the man intimidated the older man during the incident."

Police said the 30-year-old was expected to appear in court on December 18.

The 30-year-old, who represented England in rugby league and union, retired after nine seasons in the NRL due to a chronic shoulder injury, his club South Sydney Rabbitohs said on Wednesday.

Burgess played rugby union for his country at the 2015 World Cup during a brief spell with Bath and won 24 caps for England's league side in addition to making two appearances for Great Britain.