Summer Bash returning to Blackpool's Bloomfield Road

Blackpool's Bloomfield Road will again host the Championship Summer Bash

The Championship Summer Bash will be back in Blackpool for a sixth consecutive year in 2020, alongside a Magic Weekend in Toulouse.

While the majority of the 12 clubs in the division do battle at Bloomfield Road on the weekend of May 30-31, relegated London Broncos will travel to France to face Toulouse in a double-header that also features the Super League fixture between Catalans Dragons and Leeds.

The Magic Weekend on May 30 will take place at the Stade Ernest Wallon, home of rugby union club Stade Toulousain, where the rugby league club will play all their home games next season.

Toulouse's Stade Ernest Wallon will host a double-header on the same weekend as the Summer Bash

As part of the arrangement, Toulouse will face the Broncos in another Anglo-French double-header at Headingley in August, when Leeds play their return league fixture against the Catalans.

That meeting on neutral ground will be the third of the season between Toulouse and London, ensuring that neither is at an unfair advantage as a result of playing in Toulouse on the Bash weekend.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: "We've worked hard to accommodate Toulouse's imaginative proposals for a major new rugby league event in France and credit should go to London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos for their support."

2:07 Highlights as Toronto Wolfpack clinched an historic promotion to Super League by beating Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game Highlights as Toronto Wolfpack clinched an historic promotion to Super League by beating Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game

Toulouse chairman Bernard Sarrazain said: "This double-header in Toulouse will surely be one of the highlights of our season.

"We are delighted to welcome our Catalan friends again at Ernest Wallon. It will be a great rugby league party!"

The full fixture list for the 2020 Betfred Championship and League 1 season will be published on Sunday at 3pm.

Summer Bash fixtures:

Saturday, May 30 - Batley v Dewsbury (3pm); Halifax v York (5.15pm); Featherstone v Bradford (7.30pm).

Sunday, May 31 - Swinton v Oldham (1pm); Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven (3.15pm); Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings (5.30pm).